HC adjourns J-K Reorganization Act petition till Sept 4

The state High Court has adjourned the petition challenging Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019, till September 4.

The petition filed by one Advocate Shmas Khawaja in Jammu wing of the High Court states that the legislation violates the constitutional paradigm in terms of procedure, substantive law and jurisprudence as well. He has prayed for declaring that J&K Reorganization Act 2019 be held “ultra vires of the Constitution of India and issuance of appropriate directions.”

After hearing the petition, Justice Rajesh Kumar Bindal found that the petitioner had not placed a copy of the Reorganization Act, 2019 in the record following which it was considered to be defective and the court directed the Registry to list it for September 4.

The petition states that the legislation “violates the Article 3 of the Constitution of India, undermines the mandate inherent to Article 2 and sabotages the federal structure that is a salient feature and basic to the structure of the Constitution itself.

