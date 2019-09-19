HC denies Deepak Talwar relief in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar denied the relief to Talwar, who was arrested by the ED after his deportation from Dubai in January.

He had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.

The trial court had earlier taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED and issued production warrant for Talwar, who is lodged in jail.

ED claimed that Talwar acted as a middleman in negotiations to favor foreign private airlines, causing losses to national carrier Air India.

According to the charge sheet, the investigation revealed that Talwar obtained undue favors for private airlines using his contacts.

ED had told the court earlier that it was trying to find out the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favored foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia, by making national carrier gave up profit-making routes and profit-making timings.

Talwar has been accused of criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company.

His role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre is under scanner as well.

Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.