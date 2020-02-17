Hindu Mahasabha has a plan to help Chinese President Xi Jinping get rid of coronavirus: Report

Coronavirus has claimed many lives across the world, bringing down economies and urging scientists to find an antidote for the disease.

But Swami Chakrapani, the National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha, has a new theory as to why this disease is “punishing” people, according to an IANS report.

"Corona is not a virus, but an avatar for the protection of poor creatures. They have come to give the message of death and punishment to the one who eats them," said Swami Chakrapani to the news agency.

Further, according to the report, Swami Chakrapani likened the demon Hiranyakashipu, who was killed by Lord Narsingh, to the Chinese being "taught a lesson" of not "torturing animals and turning vegetarian".

The Hindu Mahasabha chief also said that he had a solution for the “avatar to return to its world”.

Calling out directly to Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said that an idol of CONVID-19 must be installed and forgiveness should be sought from it. He also said that the non-vegetarian Chinese population must "pledge of not harming any innocent creatures in future, then the anger of Corona will come down", according to IANS.

Swami Chakrapani mentioned the virus has not hit our country to that extent because "God worshipping and Gau Raksha believer Indians" are immune to it.

In India three have been tested positive and two were discharged recently. Outside Asia, one person tested positive in France.

According to reports, at least 70,400 people have now been infected in China’s mainland, as of Monday.