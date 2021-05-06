'Ajit Singh's struggle for farmers will be remembered'

His struggle for farmers will always be remembered: Congress on Ajit Singh's demise

Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2021, 12:53 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 12:53 ist
Late Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress on Thursday condoled the death of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader and former Union minister Ajit Singh and said his struggle for the cause of farmers will always be remembered.

Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling Covid-19, his family said. He was 82.

Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said, "Got the sad news of the demise of popular leader, former Union minister and farmer-friendly leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji. Chaudhary Sahab's demise is an irreparable loss for society and politics."

She offered her deepest condolences to Ajit Singh's son, Jayant Chaudhary.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the news of the demise of the RLD leader is saddening. He offered condolences to Singh's family members.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, condoled Singh's demise and said his struggle for the cause of farmers will always be remembered.

The Congress family's condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the leader in this difficult time, the party said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also condoled the demise of Singh and described him as a sympathiser of the farmers and a son of the soil.

"The voice of the farmers has suffered a huge loss in the country today," he said.

Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement.

"Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID+ on the 20th April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021," his son Jayant Chowdhury tweeted.

