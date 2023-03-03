'I had Pegasus on my phone': Rahul Gandhi rakes up snooping issue at Cambridge University

Raking up the Pegasus snooping issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a large number of political leaders, including him, had the spying software on their phones.

"I've been called by Intelligence officers who say 'please be careful of what you say on phone as we are recording the stuff'," Gandhi said during his address at Cambridge University.

Large number of poltical leaders have Pegasus on their phone. I myself had Pegasus on my phone. I've been called by Intelligence officers who say please be careful of what you say on phone as we are recording the stuff:Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University (file pic) pic.twitter.com/PqsKEEaJDo — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

Attacking the Centre over misuse of central agencies, Gandhi said, "Cases are registered against Opposition. I've got a number of criminal liable cases registered against me for the things which shouldn't be under criminal cases."

"As the Opposition, it is very difficult to communicate with people when you have this type of an assault on media and on the democratic architecture," Gandhi said.

More to follow...