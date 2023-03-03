'I had Pegasus on my phone': Rahul Gandhi rakes up snooping issue at Cambridge University

I had Pegasus on my phone: Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge

I've been called by Intelligence officers who say 'please be careful of what you say on phone as we are recording the stuff', Gandhi said

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 03 2023, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 08:46 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a new look with a trimmed beard, during an event at the University of Cambridge in London, United Kingdom. Credit: PTI Photo

Raking up the Pegasus snooping issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a large number of political leaders, including him, had the spying software on their phones. 

"I've been called by Intelligence officers who say 'please be careful of what you say on phone as we are recording the stuff'," Gandhi said during his address at Cambridge University. 

Attacking the Centre over misuse of central agencies, Gandhi said, "Cases are registered against Opposition. I've got a number of criminal liable cases registered against me for the things which shouldn't be under criminal cases."

"As the Opposition, it is very difficult to communicate with people when you have this type of an assault on media and on the democratic architecture," Gandhi said. 

Rahul Gandhi
Pegasus
Indian Politics
BJP

