I will do 'Tukde-Tukde' of BJP: Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader and former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar got back at the BJP with the latter's own catchphrase ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ during an interview with the NDTV.

The newly appointed Congress leader said that he would ensure BJP's defeat in the next elections.

"The BJP calls me 'Tukde-Tukde gang'. I am 'Tukde-Tukde' for the BJP, and I will do 'Tukde-Tukde' of BJP. This party considers Godse the father of the nation, not Gandhi. They only praise Gandhi in front of US President Joe Biden," he told the publication.

"All other opposition parties are regional parties. Congress is the only opposition force with a national presence. It always had the potential. The BJP can absolutely be defeated. If I did not think they could be defeated, I would have quit the fight," he added.

Kanhaiya, who is often described as "anti-national" by the ruling party for his alleged "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge" slogans at JNU in 2016, fired salvo at BJP calling PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah a "Nathuram-banai jodi", refering to Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kanhaiya said that it is high time that the Congress should rise up again as the strongest opposition party. Referring to the recent criticisms that the party leadership faced from its own senior leaders, Kanhaiya said that such actions only helps the BJP.

