If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite: P Chidambaram asks Arvind Kejriwal

  • Jun 08 2020, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 20:23 ist
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday asked whether he qualified as a Delhiite as he worked in the national capital, questioning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that Delhi hospitals will treat only locals.

"Mr Kejriwal says Delhi hospitals are only for Delhiites. Will he please tell us who is a Delhiite? If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite," he asked on Twitter.

"I thought if a person had enrolled in Jan Arogya Yojana/Aayushman Bharat, he can seek treatment in any enlisted hospital, public or private, anywhere in India (sic)," said the former union minister, who is also a noted lawyer.

He also asked whether Kejriwal sought legal opinion before making the announcement.

"Did Mr Kejriwal take legal opinion before he made his announcement," he asked.

Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis while the city's borders will be reopened from Monday.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal, however, overruled the AAP government's order to reserve Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites, sources said.

