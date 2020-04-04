In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 11

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. The nation's tally has crossed 3,000. Meanwhile, people queue up for food and essential supplies as state governments employ more stringent measures to ensure prohibitory orders for the lockdown are not flouted. Here's how the country observed the lockdown, in pictures.
People queue up to collect free food from Government Ration shop in Bengaluru. (DH photo)
A chicken crosses a road during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai. (AFP)
Guwahati: Security personnel urge a commuter to wear masks as they stop traffic for questioning. (AFP)
Solapur: People stand in a queue outside a bank. (Credit: PTI)
A man feeds a cow by the road. DH Photo
Jammu: People throng to a vegetable market during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
A man wearing a facemask feeds pigeons during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (AFP)
abalpur: A potter makes earthen lamps or 'diyas' anticipating their demand following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message urging people to light lamps at 9pm on April 5. (PTI)
Ajmer: A woman shows an ink stamp on her hand following orders of self-isolation by medics. (PTI)
Prayagraj: Workers prepare railway coaches to be used as isolation wards for COVID 19 patients. (PTI)
A drone used by police to monitor activities of people and spread awareness announcements is seen during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (AFP)