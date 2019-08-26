INX Media case: PC's custody extended till Aug 30

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2019, 17:59pm ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2019, 19:18pm ist
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram will be subjected to further custodial interrogation for four days by the CBI in the INX Media case as a Delhi Court Monday sent him to the agency's custody till August 30.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar accepted the CBI demand CBI that Chidambaram's custodial interrogation was required.

INX Media case Live | Court grants CBI extended custody of P Chidambaram till August 30

He was produced in the court on expiry of his four-day CBI custody which was granted to the agency on August 22. 

INX media case
P Chidambaram
CBI
Supreme Court
Comments (+)
 