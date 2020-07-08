IYC activists trying to protest against UP govt detained in Delhi

The Indian Youth Congress activists trying to stage a protest against the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh were detained by police in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists were headed to UP Bhawan at SP Marg here to protest against the UP government over poor law and order situation in the state, when they were stopped by the police, an IYC member said.

"Scores of IYC members were picked up by the police and taken to Mandir Marg Police Station," IYC media co-incharge Varun Pandey said.

IYC national president Srinivas B V, who was among the detained activists, took a dig at the presence of police outside UP Bhawan, in a tweet.

"The 8 cops in Kanpur would be alive if the government had deployed as many policemen as were there outside UP Bhawan to arrest me and IYC workers," he tweeted.

Eight police personnel were killed and several others injured when they were ambushed by criminals in a village in Uttar Pradesh where they had gone to catch a hardened criminal Vikas Dubey, last week.