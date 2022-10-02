K Chandrashekar Rao all set for 'national party' launch on Dasara

After months of deliberations, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao appears all set to announce his “national party” launch, on the occasion of Dasara.

The auspicious muhurtam for KCR's ambitious national foray is reportedly set at 1.19 PM on Wednesday when the name of the much-touted “new party” could be finally revealed officially.

Bharata or Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi is one probable name, as suggested by the CMO sometime back.

The party is also said to be planning a big rally in New Delhi on 9 December, the date in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA-2 government had first agreed to initiate steps towards Telangana formation.

K Chandrashekar Rao, the second-term chief minister of Telangana, has been engaged in consultations with political strategists, subject-sector experts and various leaders like former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy for the past few months, to arrive at a proper shape and structure for his platform to enter the electoral arena in other states.

On Sunday, Rao held a meeting with his cabinet ministers and the presidents of TRS in the 33 Telangana districts. A final meeting of all the TRS legislators, party executive committee, etc is planned on Wednesday morning, to make a resolution allowing the transition of TRS into BRS. Following the meeting, KCR is expected to make the big announcement.

The TRS was established in 2001 by KCR, after exiting the TDP, with the sole agenda of achieving statehood for the Telangana region, which was once ruled by the Nizam along with parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Though the party's legislative presence and KCR's influence are limited to Telangana at present, sources say that Karnataka and Maharashtra especially the border regions are among the areas the party is keen on contesting from.

Party leadership is tight-lipped over probable alliances in other states.