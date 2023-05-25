Karnataka cabinet talks delay Cong's poll-bound state meets

The continuing discussions on Karnataka Ministry has prompted the postponement of meetings by Congress top brass with leaders of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to formulate election strategies.

Sources said the meetings scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed.

The meetings to decide the ministers for Karnataka have remained inconclusive on Thursday.

The plan was to have Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and party state in-charges meet with state leaders.

Also Read | Believe Congress will be victorious in Rajasthan if it unitedly contests elections, says CM Gehlot

On Friday evening, a meeting with Rajasthan leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was scheduled.

The deliberations on Rajasthan was planned against the backdrop of increasing tension between Gehlot and Pilot with the latter giving an ultimatum to the Chief Minister to announce a probe against BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and take action on those involved in the question paper leak. It was not clear whether Pilot was called for the meeting.

On the agenda was how to bring Gehlot and Pilot on the same page. Both Gehlot and Pilot have not precipitated a war in the media in the last ten days, with the Chief Minister on Wednesday putting the blame on media saying it is playing up certain issues and the entire Congress should fight the elections unitedly and would come back victorious.

Sources said the performance of the government would be reviewed when the meeting happens and corrective action would be suggested. The leaders are also expected to discuss a survey of the MLAs.

The central leadership would take feedback from the state leaders on the issues to concentrate on in the elections and what kind of announcements should be made prior to elections.

The Karnataka model of campaigning would be discussed during the meeting and how to tweak it for Rajasthan will be a talking point. Sources said anti-corruption plank will not work in Rajasthan as the party is in power, though Pilot's recent remarks against the Gehlot government may turn counter-productive.

The leaders would put their heads together on the 'guarantees' to be announced in the run up to the polls.