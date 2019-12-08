Law and order has broken down, PM is 'mute': Cong

Congress ridiculed the silence of the prime minister on the rising incidents of crimes against women and rapes in the country

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2019, 09:51am ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2019, 10:02am ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Hyderabad House for a meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. (PTI Photo)

The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in various parts of the country, alleging that rule of law has broken down but the PM is "mute" and has not said a word on it.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi.

"Unnao, Etawah, Hyderabad, Palwal-Faridabad, the horror continues! Rape victims cry out for justice as soul of India hurts!" Surjewala said in a tweet.

"Criminals roam free as rule of law breaks down! But 'Modiji' is 'mute'...No remorse, No outrage, Not a word. And no one will question the PM? Why? he asked in a tweet.

Citing the increasing number of rape cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the 'rape capital' of the world.

