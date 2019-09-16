Left to chalk out protests against economic crisis

Five Left parties -- CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, RSP and Forward Bloc -- will organise an all India protest on September 20 to plan protest actions against "deepening economic crisis and greater misery being imposed on the people", accompanied by a "massive" job loss.

An all-India joint convention will be held in the capital to strategise on the course of protest and organise people.

"The recent slew of measures announced by the Finance Minister amounting over Rs 70,000 crore, far from providing relief, will only deepen the crisis further. What is required is to increase public investments in a big way and build our much needed infrastructure while generating jobs and increasing the purchasing power in the hands of the people," a joint statement by the parties said.

It said the convention will draw up concrete plans for protest actions all over the country. "The Left parties appeal to all democratic forces, who are prepared to join these protest actions, to come forward and strengthen the people’s movement," the statement added.

Last week, CPI(M) said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Peoples Democracy' that the Modi government has "doggedly" pursued policies which "prioritise the interests of big business and foreign capital" despite the economic slowdown staring in its face.

"The union budget of 2019-20 gave various concessions to foreign capital and corporates. This was followed by the caving in to the pressure of foreign finance capital and the surcharge on capital gains made by foreign portfolio investors was withdrawn. The Modi government has embarked on an aggressive plan for privatisation of the public sector enterprises. Rs 1 lakh crore worth of shares are to be disinvested in the PSUs. Among the targets for privatisation are the railways, defence production, banking and mining," it added.