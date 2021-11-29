Lok Sabha Speaker Birla hopes House will run smoothly in Winter Session of Parliament

Ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said there are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for a serious discussion and hoped that members will extend their support to ensure that the House runs smoothly and in an orderly manner.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Speaker expressed hope that members will maintain discipline during the proceedings.

The Winter Session of Parliament starts Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

There are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for serious discussion in the House.The people of the country also hope that these issues are raised, Birla said, adding that he will try his best to provide enough time and opportunities to MPs to raise various matters.

The Speaker voiced hope that all parties will extend their support to ensure smooth functioning of the House and that the proceedings are conducted in an orderly manner.

"With our collective efforts, we will enhance the dignity of the House," he added.

