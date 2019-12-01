Lokepal or Jokepal: Cong takes a dig at anti-graft body

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2019, 21:02pm ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2019, 21:02pm ist
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (PTI Photo)

Taking note of reports that India's apex anti-corruption body is paying Rs 50 lakh a month in rent for its 'hotel office', the Congress on Sunday wondered if it is a "Lokpal or a jokepal".

"Lokpal or Jokepal? Rs 50 lakh month hotel office Cost! The hotel itself has been an office for seven months," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said

The opposition party also alleged that till October 31, 2019, 1,116 corruption complaints were received by the anti-corruption watchdog, but no preliminary inquiry was started even in one.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Randeep Surjewala
Congress
Lokpal
Comments (+)
 