LS passes J&K reservation bill: What does it say?

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace the ordinance in effect since March this year. The Lok Sabha also approved the statutory resolution to extend President's rule in the state for six more months beginning from July 3.

Introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, the reservation bill amends some clauses of the Jammu Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. It aims to extend the reservation in appointments and promotions for state government posts to socially and educationally backward classes.

The bill paves the way for people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Line of Actual Control (LoAC).

The compulsory seven-year service for those appointed on the basis of residence near the LoAC will also be applicable to people near the International Border.

Socially and educationally backward people with annual incomes above three lakh rupees cannot apply for reservations. However, this limit does not apply to people living near the LoAC and the new bill includes people residing near the International Border in this exemption.

Speaking in the debate prior to passing the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the House that the Jammu and Kashmir elections would be held in a democratic, free and fair manner once the Election Commission scheduled it.

He added that the Modi government had zero tolerance for terrorism and this ideology is meant to ensure the protection of borders and make the country free from terrorism.