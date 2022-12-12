Maharashtra Governor writes to Amit Shah on Shivaji issue

Amid the raging controversy over his comments vis-a-vis Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he can’t even think or imagine insulting the legendary Maratha warrior.

The 80-year-old Koshyari, who had held several important offices, sought “appropriate guidance” from Shah.

After his comments, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi had shot off letters to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Koshyari’s removal.

On December 17, the MVA and its allies and other groups would be holding a march from Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla to the historic Azad Maidan to protest against the Governor.

At the convocation ceremony of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad, last month Koshyari had said: “Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon -- Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere as there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden days, there are Babasaheb Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari who are heroes of present days.”

Defending himself amid attacks, Koshyari, in his letter addressed to Shah on December 6, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic…when many ‘big-big people’ were not stepping out of their homes, at my age, I had gone on a pilgrimage on foot to places like Shivneri, Sinhgad, Raigad, and Pratapgad”

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the pride of not only Maharashtra but also the whole country,” Koshyari said and recalled his trip to the birthplace of Shivaji’s mother Mata Jijau in Sindkhed, becoming the first Governor in over 30 years to go there, and that too by foot.

“I cannot even dream of insulting great people like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap or Shri Guru Gobind Singh who made sacrifices during the Mughal era,” he said.

In the emotional note, he said: “Amit bhai ji...you will recall that in 2016, I had expressed a desire not to contest elections in 2019, and keep away from all political offices. At that time the honourable Prime Minister ji and yourself had expressed your faith in a humble worker...it is only after that I accepted the assignment of Maharashtra Governor. I appeal to you that in the current situation, please take the trouble to provide appropriate guidance.”