Mamata, Hasina to hold meeting on Friday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday that she will hold a one-on-one meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday. Hasina will be in Kolkata to attend the cricket test match between India and Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media the Chief Minister said that the meeting will be held at 6 pm on Friday at the hotel in Kolkata where the Bangladesh Prime Minister will be staying.

“The Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be in Kolkata for the day and night test match between India and Bangladesh. She and I will be present at the ground during the inaugural ceremony and felicitation event. We will also have a courtesy meeting at 6 pm at the hotel where she will be staying,” said Banerjee.

However, Banerjee did not disclose the agenda of the meeting and also did not mention whether the Teesta water agreement will come up in their discussion.

Banerjee had opposed the Teesta water agreement arguing that will effect the people of West Bengal. The agreement was to be signed in September 2011 during the then Prime Minister Manmohan Sign’s visit to Bangladesh. However, it did not materialise due to Banerjee’s objections. She also drooped out of the Prime Minister’s delegation.