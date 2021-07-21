Mamata slams Centre over Pegasus spyware, calls for anti-BJP front

Lashing out against the Centre over the Pegasus issue and accusing it of tapping the phones of Opposition leaders, Ministers, judges and bureaucrats, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Opposition parties to form an anti-BJP front. She was addressing the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.

“The phones of Ministers, Opposition leaders, judges, Ministers and bureaucrats are being tapped. If the BJP loved democracy it would not have bulldozed the federal structure in the country. I urge all the (Opposition ruled) States to unite and set up a front. This is the right time to prepare for battle,” said Mamata.

The TMC supremo urged the Supreme Court to take suo-motu cognizance of the Pegasus snooping row. She accused the BJP of trying to transform India into a “surveillance state.”

“BJP’s aim is to transform a democratic country into a surveillance state rather than a welfare state,” said Mamata.

Read | How you can be better protected against Pegasus spyware

She alleged that she could not speak to Opposition leaders and other Chief Ministers as her phone was being tapped and they were spied upon by the Centre. The Chief Minister accused the Centre of using the revenue earned through tax on fuel and other commodities for buying “dangerous software” and not for welfare and social welfare schemes.

“ I know very well that my phone is being tapped. All Opposition leaders know that their phones are being tapped. I can’t speak to Opposition leaders such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader P Chidambaram or other Chief Ministers because the Centre is spying on Opposition leaders,” said Mamata.

Making her national ambitions clear, the TMC supremo said that “ democracy is going through an alarming situation. I don’t know what will happen in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections) but we have to start planning from now.”

She said that she will be going to Delhi soon and if Pawar or Chidambaram convened a meeting of Opposition leaders she will attend it. Leaders such as Pawar, Chidambaram as well as leaders from the Akali Dal, Samajwadi Party and DMK listened to her speech virtually from Delhi.