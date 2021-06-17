Mayawati launches fresh attack on Akhilesh Yadav

Mayawati launches fresh attack on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

This is the second consecutive day that Mayawati has targeted Yadav after five MLAs suspended by the BSP last year met the SP chief

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 17 2021, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 12:46 ist
Mayawati. Credit: PTI File photo

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday took a swipe at SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, saying he was getting expelled and "ineffective"' leaders from other parties to join his party just to remain in the news.

This is the second consecutive day that Mayawati has targeted Yadav after five MLAs suspended by the BSP last year met the SP chief on Tuesday, triggering speculation that they may join his party

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “The condition of SP has become so bad that in order to remain in the media every day, even former MLAs and small workers of other parties, who have been expelled or have become ineffective in their areas, are being made to join the party by the SP chief himself many times.”

Mayawati calls BSP MLAs joining Samajwadi Party an 'illusion'

She also charged that the SP chief has no longer has faith in his own local leaders.

Mayawati asserted that her party is getting only the right leaders to join the BSP .

”The local level leaders of the BSP have been continuously making only the right people of other parties, including the SP, join after investigation, this is well known,” she said.

On Wednesday, Mayawati had said that the "Samajwadi Party, which is an expert in narrow politics of despicable manipulations, malice and casteism, is publicising through the media that some BSP MLAs are breaking away to join the SP. This is an intense illusion".

According to the statement issued by the SP on Wednesday Amar Pal Sharma, former BSP MLA from Sahibabad, had joined Yadav's party along with his supporters.

The statement had also stated that leaders and workers of many other parties had taken membership of the party.

BSP
Samajwadi Party
Mayawati
Akhilesh Yadav

