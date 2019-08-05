'Mehbooba, Omar among several J&K politicians arrested'

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Jammu,
  • Aug 05 2019, 21:16pm ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2019, 21:28pm ist
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti arrested (PTI File Photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, have been arrested, officials said Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested, they said.

Some more arrests have been made, the officials said, without sharing details.

The arrests come hours after the Centre announced the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also proposed bifurcation of the state. 

Mehbooba Mufti
Omar Abdullah
Sajjad Lone
Article 370
Jammu and Kashmir
Comments (+)
 