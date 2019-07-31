Modi betrayed people who wanted robust economy: Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the people who voted for an independent and hassle-free economy.

His comments came shortly after CCD owner V G Siddhartha's body was found in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Siddhartha, who disappeared on his way to Mangaluru from Bengaluru in Karnataka, had said in a letter a few days ago he felt harassed when the Income Tax Department attached "our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us".

The Congress has also given adjournment notices in Lok Sabha to discuss what led to the death of Siddhartha.

"There is an old notion of government has no business in business and Modi in his pre-2014 election campaign made a big deal about it. Today he has absolutely betrayed the people who voted for him to see a robust, independent, hassle-free economy," Singhvi said on Twitter.

Singhvi also alleged that, "Since his re-election, Modi has tried majoritarianism, minoritarianism, Kashmir, Pakistan, Muslim women, Ram and even Man vs Wild to divert the attention of the people. From what exactly? Failing economy, rising unemployment, failing infra, farmers dying, failing law and order," he said in another tweet.

Condoling the demise of Siddhartha, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said his death reflected a "worrying trend".

"Ease of Doing Business" under BJP translates into "Ease of Ending Business". The #VGSiddhartha tragedy reflects the worst of a broader, deeply worrying trend," he tweeted.

A tweet from the Karnataka Congress' Twitter handle squarely blamed the tragedy on the "harassment" by Income Tax officials.

"#VGSiddhartha case is very unfortunate. Result of harassment by IT officials & decline of India’s entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of economy. Companies which flourished under UPA have been shut down with many people being jobless," the tweet said.