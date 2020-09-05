Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers in JEE, NEET papers, says Asaduddin Owaisi

'PM drops Question Hour; asks students to give answers'

PTI,
  • Sep 05 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 20:54 ist
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: Facebook (Asaduddinowaisi)

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing Covid-19, is forcing the students to give answers in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Saturday.

"One one hand Narendra Modi will not give answers in Question Hour citing Covid-19, on the other hand you ask students to go and answer questions in JEE and NEET. This is his governance," Owaisi told reporters when asked about the Question Hour.

"We don't know whether we can raise questions on Covid-19 crisis and have debates on what's happening in eastern Ladakh as there is no Question Hour," Owaisi said.

In separate notifications, the two secretariats-Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha- earlier said there will be no breaks as well during the monsoon session to be held from September 14 to October 1, and both Houses will function on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the session will be held in two shifts -- 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm.

He said the government with its brute majority can bring ordinances and make them into laws.

"In an ideal situation we should have Question Hour," the Hyderabad MP added.

He saidPrime Ministers of several countries are holding press conferences on coronavirus related issues, whereas Modi just gives video messages.

