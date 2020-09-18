MP bypolls: Nath leads road show in Scindia's Gwalior

MP bypolls: Kamal Nath leads road show in Jyotiraditya Scindia stronghold Gwalior

PTI
PTI, Gwalior,
  • Sep 18 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 21:18 ist
Kamal Nath. Credit: PTI/file photo.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday led a well-attended road show in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior region, a stronghold of former colleague turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

A total of 16 Assembly seats in the region are among the 28 that will require bypolls, though no date has been fixed for them.

Nath's government fell in March after Scindia jumped ship and 22 of the latter's loyalist MLAs resigned from the 230-member Assembly and followed him into the BJP.

The 14-kilometre road show began from Airport Road and ended at the memorial of Rani Laxmibai.

Addressing people lined along the roads, Nath said history would made in the Gwalior-Chambal region during the bypolls.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kamal Nath
Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 