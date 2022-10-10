Mulayam Singh Yadav shared good relations with opponents: Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, describing him as a grassroots leader.

Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी ज़मीन से जुड़े एक ऐसे नेता थे जिन्होंने कई दशकों तक उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति में एक प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई। अपने लम्बे सार्वजनिक जीवन में उन्होंने अनेक पदों पर काम किया और देश, समाज एवं प्रदेश के विकास में अपना योगदान दिया। उनका निधन बेहद पीड़ादायक है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022

In a series of tweets, Singh said Yadav played a prominent role in politics of Uttar Pradesh.

"Mulayam ji had good relations with his opponents. Whenever met him, he discussed various issues with open heart," Singh said.

He contributed for the development of country and society, his death is painful, Singh said.