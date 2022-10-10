Mulayam shared good relations with opponents: Rajnath

Mulayam Singh Yadav shared good relations with opponents: Rajnath Singh

In a series of tweets, Singh said Yadav played a prominent role in politics of Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 10 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 15:04 ist
He contributed for the development of country and society, his death is painful, Singh said. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, describing him as a grassroots leader.

Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

In a series of tweets, Singh said Yadav played a prominent role in politics of Uttar Pradesh.

"Mulayam ji had good relations with his opponents. Whenever met him, he discussed various issues with open heart," Singh said.

He contributed for the development of country and society, his death is painful, Singh said.

