Need global vision to take on China, but PM focussed on his image: Rahul Gandhi

Keeping up attack on the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said India needed to adopt a global vision to deal with China, but claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 100 per cent focused on building his own image.

“Prime Minister is 100% focused on building his own image. India's captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man's image is not a substitute for a national vision,” the former Congress President said in his third video blog on the Chinese transgressions in Ladakh.

In the video, Rahul advised the Prime Minister that psychologically India will have to deal with the Chinese from a position of strength.

“If you deal with them from a position of strength you can work with them, you can get what you need and it can be actually done. But if they sense weakness, then you had it,” he said.

Rahul said India cannot take on China without an international vision, which should be laid down by the Prime Minister.

“His (the prime minister’s) responsibility is to give the vision and it's not there and I can tell you it's not there and that is why China is in there today,” said the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad.

Rahul said India could either become a major world player or turn irrelevant, depending on the path it chooses.

“And that is why I am aggravated. Because I can see that a huge opportunity is being lost. Why? Because we are not thinking in the long term, we are not thinking big and we are disturbing our internal balance, we are fighting among ourselves,” he said.

The short videos are part of Rahul’s attempts to demystify complex issues for his followers and present himself as the challenger to Modi afresh.