Odisha CM to visit Delhi on March 28; likely to meet PM Modi

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will reach New Delhi for a three-day visit on Monday during which he is expected to meet a host of leaders and visit Parliament.

Sources said Patnaik will visit Parliament on Tuesday and will spend time in the Central Hall to interact with leaders.

Usually, Patnaik is not known for such visits to Parliament and sources said the party is expecting other party leaders to raise the issue of Presidential polls in July and seek his support.

While there was no official word on Patnaik’s programmes, he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers.

Patnaik had last visited Delhi in September 2021 to attend a meeting of Chief Ministers of naxal-infested states.

He had on March 25 attended Odisha Assembly after a gap of nearly two years. He had then presided over a meeting of the ruling BJD legislators party held in the Assembly premises and advised the treasury bench members on how to face the challenges of the opposition parties in the Assembly.

Patnaik used to attend official meetings and assembly proceedings during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic through virtual mode, PTI had reported.

Check out the latest videos from DH: