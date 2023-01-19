PM must speak up: Congress on wrestlers vs WFI row

Opposition demands action against wrestling federation chief, asks PM to speak up

Congress leader Pawan Khera asked Union sports minister Anurag Thakur to speak on the issue

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 01:53 ist
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

On the day that former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat joined the protest by wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, several opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat, spoke on the issue. The National Commission for Women (NCW) said that the wrestlers could approach it with their complaints. The Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the city police based on the allegations by wrestler Vinesh Phogat and others. DCW chief Swati Maliwal also met the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar.

Also Read | Wrestlers vs WFI: 10 things to know about the agitation

The Congress party on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his "silence" on the allegations of sexual harassment against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and that it was time heads rolled. Earlier in the day, Karat, who arrived at the protest site in support of the wrestlers and wanted to speak, was asked to leave by the grapplers, saying they don't want anyone to give their campaign a political colour. "We request you, madam, please don't make this political," Bajrang Punia said.

Wrestlers, led by Vinesh Phogat, have alleged that the president of WFI sexually harassed women wrestlers for years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator. "Our players are the pride of the country. They bring laurels to the country by their performance at the world level," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. The players have made serious allegations of exploitation against the WFI and its president, and their voices should be heard, she said.

"Kuldeep Sengar, Chinmayanand, father-son duo Vinod Arya and Pulkit Arya... and now this new case. The list of BJP leaders committing atrocities against women is endless," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. "Mr PM, was 'Beti Bachao' a warning to save daughters from BJP leaders? India is waiting for an answer," he tweeted.

Congress leader Kumari Selja, also from Haryana as are several of the wrestlers who are protesting, said the PM should come forward and say that such behaviour against our daughters will not be tolerated. Congress leader Pawan Khera asked Union sports minister Anurag Thakur to speak on the issue. What is the hesitation in getting WFI chief Singh's resignation and in speaking out, he asked.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

VINESH PHOGAT
Sakshi Malik
Bajrang Punia
Wrestling
Wrestling Federation of India
Sports News
Narendra Modi
Congress
Jairam Ramesh
India News
Indian Politics
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

What's Brewing

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

 