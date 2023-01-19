Opposition demands action against wrestling federation chief, asks PM to speak up

On the day that former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat joined the protest by wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, several opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat, spoke on the issue. The National Commission for Women (NCW) said that the wrestlers could approach it with their complaints. The Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the city police based on the allegations by wrestler Vinesh Phogat and others. DCW chief Swati Maliwal also met the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar.

The Congress party on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his "silence" on the allegations of sexual harassment against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and that it was time heads rolled. Earlier in the day, Karat, who arrived at the protest site in support of the wrestlers and wanted to speak, was asked to leave by the grapplers, saying they don't want anyone to give their campaign a political colour. "We request you, madam, please don't make this political," Bajrang Punia said.

Wrestlers, led by Vinesh Phogat, have alleged that the president of WFI sexually harassed women wrestlers for years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator. "Our players are the pride of the country. They bring laurels to the country by their performance at the world level," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. The players have made serious allegations of exploitation against the WFI and its president, and their voices should be heard, she said.

"Kuldeep Sengar, Chinmayanand, father-son duo Vinod Arya and Pulkit Arya... and now this new case. The list of BJP leaders committing atrocities against women is endless," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. "Mr PM, was 'Beti Bachao' a warning to save daughters from BJP leaders? India is waiting for an answer," he tweeted.

Congress leader Kumari Selja, also from Haryana as are several of the wrestlers who are protesting, said the PM should come forward and say that such behaviour against our daughters will not be tolerated. Congress leader Pawan Khera asked Union sports minister Anurag Thakur to speak on the issue. What is the hesitation in getting WFI chief Singh's resignation and in speaking out, he asked.