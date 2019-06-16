Oram's statement confirms Odisha BJP's displeasure

Jual Oram, one of the senior most tribal leaders in the BJP and Member of Parliament (MP) from Sundergarh Lok Sabha constituency in western Odisha said he felt sad when he was overlooked by the party during the cabinet formation at the Centre after NDA’s victory in the recent general elections.

“It is the prerogative of the prime minister whom to pick and whom not to pick. But I certainly felt sad when I was overlooked for a ministerial berth”, Oram who was a minister with a cabinet rank during the last NDA regime said at a public meeting in the steel township of Rourkela.

He was speaking at a gathering which felicitated him for his second consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The senior tribal leader was the only BJP candidate to win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Odisha. Rourkela is part of his Sundergarh constituency.

Oram also admitted that he had not attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Modi cabinet intentionally. “I absented myself from the swearing-in ceremony on the advice of my wife”, he said.

The senior BJP leader’s public utterances confirmed media reports that state leaders of the saffron party in Odisha were unhappy and dissatisfied with the party high command’s “negligence” towards the state vis-à-vis formation of the new central cabinet.

Two from Odisha – Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, a Rajya Sabha member were inducted in the previous Modi cabinet though the BJP had won only one Lok Sabha seat in 2014. This time the saffron party had managed to improve its tally to eight. Therefore, the party leaders in the state were expecting at least three berths – Pradhan, Oram and a new entrant from north-coastal Odisha.

The party leadership retained Pradhan and inducted a fresh face Pratap Sarangi who had faced polls from north Odisha Balasore Lok Sabha constituency but omitted Oram. What irked the state party leaders most was the central leadership’s decision to completely overlook the claim of western Odisha where the BJP had managed to capture all the four Parliament seats.