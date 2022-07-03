Party revamp? Akhilesh Yadav dissolves all organisational units of Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved the national, state and district executive bodies of all its organisations, including the youth and the women's wing, with immediate effect.
Though no official reason has been given, the move is seen as an attempt to revamp the SP after the Lok Sabha bypoll debacle in the party's bastions Rampur and Azamgarh.
The party's Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam will, however, continue to remain in his position, the party said.
"The national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, except for the state president of the party, with immediate effect dissolved party's national, state and district executive bodies. National presidents, state presidents, district presidents of all the party's organisations, including youth and women's wings, have also been dissolved," the party said on its Twitter handle.
"The party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is to strengthen the organisation to take on the BJP with full force," a senior party leader said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kerala RJ, single mother on solo bike ride across India
DH Toon | Shh! It's all in good service
T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations
Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'
Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'
Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home