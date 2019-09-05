PC, Karti get anticipatory bail in Aircel-Maxis case

Special Court has granted anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in both ED and CBI cases in Aircel-Maxis case.

This brings some relief to P Chidambaram, who is already in the CBI custody in connection with INX media case. Earlier today, his request to overturn Delhi High Court's verdict denying anticipatory bail in the INX media case was denied by the Supreme Court.

The Aircel-Maxis relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal when P Chidambaram was finance minister.

Earlier, the father and son were given interim protection from arrest by the court after they had filed anticipatory bail applications in the case.