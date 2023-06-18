PM Modi has time to go to US but not Manipur: Uddhav Thackeray

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he has time to go to the United States but not Manipur.

“Manipur is burning, however, Modi does not have time to go there…instead he is going to the United States,” Thackeray said addressing a state-level plenary of his party at Worli on the eve of Shiv Sena’s 57th foundation day.

On the recently-concluded Karnataka polls which Congress won, Thackeray said: “I would like to thank the people of Karnataka for resisting the ‘bahubalis’ and also Bajrang Bali.”

On the Uniform Civil Code, he said: “They are talking about Uniform Civil Code…how will they bring that when they have not been able to impose an all-India cow slaughter ban.”