PM meets top ministers ahead of talks with farmers

PM Modi meets top ministers including Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar ahead of talks with farmers

Protesting farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana have started the 10th day of protests and are scheduled to hold the fifth round of talks with the Centre

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 05 2020, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 11:29 ist
PM Modi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday summoned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for deliberations before they meet agitating farmers demanding the repeal of farm sector reforms.

The government has offered eight amendments to the three reforms and a written assurance on the continuation of the minimum support price regime as a way to end their nine-day agitation at the borders of Delhi.

"I am hopeful that the farmers will think positively and end their agitation," Tomar said before going to the PM and other ministers.

Farmers organisations said they were here for a fight to the finish and would not rest till the three farm laws were repealed.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Singh Tomar
Amit Shah
Piyush Goyal
Farm Bills
Delhi
Protests
farmers

