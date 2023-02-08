PM to reply to 'Motion of Thanks' in RS on Thursday

PM Modi to reply to 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha on Thursday

Modi replied to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha earlier on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2023, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 21:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Also Read | Not satisfied with PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha; no mention of Adani, says Rahul Gandhi

"Reply by Prime Minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.

Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

