PM Modi to reply to 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.
Also Read | Not satisfied with PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha; no mention of Adani, says Rahul Gandhi
"Reply by Prime Minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.
Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha earlier in the day.
