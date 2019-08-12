PM Modi wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2019, 09:09am ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2019, 09:17am ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File Photo)

Greeting people on Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in the society.

 

 

 

Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Monday.

 

"My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Eid al-Adha
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister
Comments (+)
 