PM Modi wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

Greeting people on Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in the society.
My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019
Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Monday.
"My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Comments (+)