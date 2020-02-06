PM Narendra Modi defends NPR, CAA at Parliament, accuses Opposition of spreading fake news

Replying to a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the president for his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, he quoted statements made by Ram Manohar Lohia and Lal Bahadur Shastri on supporting minorities facing persecution in Pakistan.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)