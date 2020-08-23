PM Narendra Modi posts video of him feeding peacocks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a video on his Instagram page in which he is seen feeding peacocks at his residence during his morning exercise routine.

The 1.47-minute video also has a few glimpses of the prime minister's daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Peacocks are often a regular companion of the prime minister during his exercise routine, sources said.

At his residence, the prime minister has also placed elevated structures, often found in rural India, where birds can make their nests, they said.

Modi also posted a Hindi poem with the video.