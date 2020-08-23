PM Modi posts video of him feeding peacocks

PM Narendra Modi posts video of him feeding peacocks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 23 2020, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 14:11 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a video on his Instagram page in which he is seen feeding peacocks at his residence during his morning exercise routine.

 

The 1.47-minute video also has a few glimpses of the prime minister's daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

 

Peacocks are often a regular companion of the prime minister during his exercise routine, sources said.

 

At his residence, the prime minister has also placed elevated structures, often found in rural India, where birds can make their nests, they said.

 

Modi also posted a Hindi poem with the video.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
exercise
Delhi
peacocks
birds

What's Brewing

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

 