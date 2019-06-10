PM wishes Jyeshtha Ashtami to Kashmiri Pandit community

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India,
  • Jun 10 2019, 16:47pm ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2019, 17:09pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday wished the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, hoping for peace and prosperity everywhere. (AFP File Photo)

The prime minister tweeted his greetings in Kashmiri and English.

"Zyesht Ashtami hund chu tohe saarni Mubarak! Lassiv te phalliv (Greetings to all on Jyeshtha Ashtami. Be blessed and prosper)," he wrote.

"May the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani give strength to everyone and may there be peace as well as prosperity everywhere," the PM added. 

