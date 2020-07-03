Postal ballots for elderly unconstitutional: Congress

Congress on Friday moved the Election Commission (EC) against the amendment to the election rules that now allow voters over the age of 65 and those infected with Covid-19 to exercise their franchise through postal ballots.

In a memorandum to the EC, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kapil Sibal, Ahmed Patel termed the decision to allow postal ballots for those over 65 and Covid-19 patients as “unconstitutional and illegal” and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

“The manner in which this decision has been taken demonstrates a complete non-application of mind and a shocking circumvention of any consultation process with the key stakeholders (i.e. any other political parties other than the ruling regime). Even upon a cursory examination, the numerous legal deficiencies in this decision become apparent,” the Congress said in the memorandum to the poll body.

The Congress leaders argued that allowing those aged 65 and above to vote by postal ballot would violate secrecy in voting as a large segment of the population was uneducated and might seek assistance from others at numerous stages, thus disclosing their preferred candidate.

The decision also “exposes a high percentage of voters to organized administrative influence or influence by the Government or the ruling party or their agents or any number of individuals who shall be able to identify these individuals in advance (with ease) and influence how they vote without the protection of the secret ballot.”

The Congress leaders suggested setting up separate voting booths for senior citizens to ensure minimal risk of infection.