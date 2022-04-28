Prashant Kishor’s presentation impressive but nothing on leadership, says Chidambaram

While poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined the offer to join Congress sighting the need for ‘leadership’ in the party, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has revealed that the problem of leadership was not highlighted by Kishor in his presentation.

Chidambaram on Wednesday told NDTV that Kishor did not mention the leadership issue of Congress in his presentation for the party.

"PK plan had nothing on leadership issue. Didn't hear of any Priyanka for President proposal either," he said and added that it will be resolved with internal elections by August end.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram also said, “His (Kishor’s) analysis of data was impressive. We intend to take action on some of the proposals.”

“I don't think that the party has that kind of data in an understandable or retrievable form,” he added.

Kishor on Tuesday declined the Congress's offer to join it and evolve its poll strategy and said more than him, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems by carrying out transformational reforms.

Chindambaram told the publication that Kishor wanted to “retain his position as consultant advisor.”

"He is perhaps advising TRS, TMC and Jagan Reddy. He probably wants to retain his role as an advisor to these parties... He has to work out what his relation with IPAC is after he had accepted Congress's offer," he said.

Chidambaram made it clear that Kishor’s organisation IPAC working with Telangana Rashtra Samithi was not a factor for Congress.

However, according to previous reports, Kishor was expected to disassociate himself from a number of parties he advises including Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, when he joins Congress.

