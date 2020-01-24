President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on the eve of Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Saturday on the eve of 71st Republic Day, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," its said.

The statement said broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

"AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs. onwards on its respective regional networks," it said.