Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls for rethink on B Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2020, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 11:22 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to have a rethink on holding B Ed entrance examination on August 9 in wake of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.

There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk without assessing their safety, she said.

"B Ed entrance examination is going to be held on August 9 in UP. The speed of coronavirus spread in the state is increasing rapidly," the Congress general secretary said in a Facebook post.

"The UP government is requested that keeping in mind the prevailing circumstances, a rethink should be done over the schedule of the examination," Priyanka Gandhi said.

