Rahul disqualified from Lok Sabha for demanding probe into Adani issue, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

The Congress will reach out to people on the Centre's silence on the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader alleged that Gandhi was disqualified for demanding a probe into the Adani issue.

"The question is not of Rahul (Gandhi) but of the country," he said.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, a day after he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Read | In poll year, Chhattisgarh govt announces Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth in Budget

Baghel said, "What is (Gautam) Adani's relation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Why is the money invested by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) in Adani's companies and the losses incurred in those not being investigated?

"Why is the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and the ED (Enforcement Directorate) not probing into this? When will Adani be called for questioning?"

Baghel was referring to allegations of fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation against the Adani Group by US-based Hindenburg Research.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations.

Baghel said, "Why do those associated with the BJP get hurt when people talk about Adani? The BJP is not answering any question. On whose directions were funds of LIC and SBI being invested in Adani's companies?"

Baghel asserted that the Congress will fight vigorously on the "wrongful investment" of public money in Adani Group companies and Gandhi's disqualification.

The government cannot stop the voice of Rahul Gandhi as the people have become his voice, he said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister said referring to the "Modi" surname doesn't mean targeting any particular caste, adding that many Parsi and Muslims also write "Modi" as their surname.

"Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are not from backward classes. If the government is a true well wisher of backward classes, why is it not ordering a caste census? Why are local body polls not held in Uttar Pradesh?" he said.

Baghel claimed that when the prime minister could not reply on the Adani issue, he started talking about backward classes.

"All this is done to divert people's attention from the Adani issue," he said.

Baghel also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said, "Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav belongs to a backward class. When he left the chief minister's bungalow, Adityanth washed it with 'gangajal'.

"I am also from a backward class. Former (Chhattisgarh) chief minister Raman Singh calls me 'chhota aadmi'. I was addressed as a rat, cat and dog in the by-election. It shows the BJP's thoughts on backward classes."