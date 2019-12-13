Rahul Gandhi made horrendous statement, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for making a "horrendous" statement saying it was a matter of shame that the senior Congress leader was speaking by forgetting about the dignity of the women.

At a press conference called to talk about steps taken by the government to boost the economy, she was asked by a reporter about Gandhi's comment at a public meeting in Jharkhand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised 'Make in India' but "wherever you see now you find 'rape in India'".

She said Gandhi made a "horrendous" statement and she could have used it to divert attention from the economy.

"It is a matter of shame that a senior leader of Congress party speaks forgetting the dignity of women," she added.