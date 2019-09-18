Rahul Gandhi opposes surgical strike: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Jamatara on Wednesday. Raghubar Das, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, also accompanied Shah, according to ANI.

Addressing the 'Yatra', Amit Shah said, "Jan Ashirvaad Yatra that begins from sacred Santhal Paragana today will lead us to a complete majority in the upcoming Assembly elections. Atal ji carved out Jharkhand and Modi ji helped it prosper. We have transformed the state in the last five years".

Later, Shah criticised Rahul Gandhi for always criticising BJP's actions. "When we go for a surgical strike, Rahul Gandhi opposes it. When we go for an airstrike, he asks for evidence. He should tell the people of the country which direction he wants to take."

Das thanked Amit Shah for the abrogation of Article 370. He said, "Dreams of our freedom fighters Birsa Munda, Sidhu-kanhu have come true with the abrogation of Article 370. I want to thank the Union Home Minister on behalf of the people of the state. I'm sure PoK will be integrated into India under leadership of Modi ji."

The Yatra will focus on gaining the maximum number of votes from Santhal Pargana region which once was a stronghold of Jan Mukti Morcha Party (JMM), according to a Times of India report. The BJP eyes at gaining 65 plus seats from this region.

The Yatra was earlier scheduled for September 15 but later rescheduled to September 18.