Rahul Gandhi skips CWC meet

Rahul Gandhi skipped the meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Saturday that was summoned to discuss the students' protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the attack on JNU and other educational institutions.

“Rahul Gandhi is travelling and will be available for party work from tomorrow (Sunday) morning,” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters here.

The CWC, convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior leaders A K Antony, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, among others.