Rahul Gandhi visits landslide hit areas in Kerala

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited the major landslide-hit areas of Kerala, including Kavalapara near Nilambur in Malappuram, where 50 people are reportedly missing and ten bodies have already been recovered.

Rahul, who came down to Kerala by afternoon, initially visited the relief camps near Nilambur where the people of Kavalapara were provided shelter. He listened to their concerns and ensured them support from his side.

Later he held a meeting with the local people's representatives at Malappuram district collectorate.

On Monday, Rahul is planning to visit Puthumala in Wayanad as well as other relief camps in the district, where ten bodies were recovered so far and seven more were missing.