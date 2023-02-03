Rahul writes letter to PM on plight of Kashmiri Pandits

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Jammu and Kashmir administration of forcing Kashmiri Pandit employees to return to the Kashmir valley though they still have concerns about their security.

In the letter sent on Thursday, Rahul said he was bringing the Prime Minister's attention to the "atmosphere of fear and despair" created by the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and the government officials are forcing the community members to return to work in the Kashmir valley though there are still concerns about their safety and security.

He said a Kashmiri Pandit delegation he met in Jammu during the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra has told him about the problems faced by them. "Without a firm guarantee of security, it is a heartless step to make them return to the Valley. Until the time the situation is normalised, their services should be utilised for other administrative and public welfare work," he said.

"At a time when the Kashmiri Pandits are hoping for a sympathetic view from the authorities over their safety, the remarks like 'beggars' by the Lieutenant Governor are irresponsible. Prime Minister, you may not be aware of such insensitive style of working," Rahul said.

He said he was writing the letter to him as he had promised the delegation that he would bring their concerns to the attention of the Prime Minister.