Raj Thackeray to join hands with Mamata to fight EVMs

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray who met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that he will join Mamata in the movement against EVMs. Thackeray who met her at the state secretariat invited her for a proposed rally in Maharashtra by MNS demanding the return of ballot papers.

“The only reason why I came to meet Mamataji is to discuss the ongoing issue regarding EVMs and VVPATs. We will take out a rally in Maharashtra about this and came to invite her. She is a major leader in the country. She has assured me of her cooperation over the issue,” said Thackeray. He was speaking to journalists after the meeting Mamata.

Pointing out that several other countries have done away with EVMs and returned to ballot papers, Thackeray asked why India was still clinging to them. He claimed that there were problems with EVMs and VVPATs in 370 constituencies during the Lok Sabha elections.

“I have met the Election Commission in this regard and urged them to return to ballot papers,” said Thackeray.

Asked whether he will take legal recourse over the issue, Thackeray said that he does not “have much expectation from the High Court, Supreme Court and the Election Commission.”

Mamata asked how one party (BJP) can predict how many seats it will win even before the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared.